PM Modi Expresses Solidarity with Moscow After Terror Attack

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India strongly condemns the terror attack in Moscow and stands in solidarity with the government and the people of Russia in this hour of grief.

Terrorists attacked a large concert hall in Moscow yesterday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing more than 60 people, injuring over 100 and setting fire to the venue in a brazen attack.

“We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

“India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief,” he said.

Media reports said the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on its affiliated channels on social media.

