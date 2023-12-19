New Delhi: Less than a week after India voted in favour of a United Nations resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he has spoken to his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, and highlighted New Delhi’s stand in favour of early restoration of peace in the region.

The PM said that, during the “productive exchange”, the two sides also discussed “shared concerns” on the safety of maritime traffic in the region in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

According to the health ministry in Gaza, at least 19,600 people – most of them women and children – have been killed in Israeli attacks on the strip of land since October 7, when Hamas launched a multi-pronged attack on the Jewish country, killing around 1,200 civilians. Around 240 people had also been taken hostage.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi said he had reiterated India’s “consistent stand” which also calls for stability in the region and humanitarian assistance for those affected by the conflict.

“Had a productive exchange of views with PM @netanyahu on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including shared concerns on the safety of maritime traffic. Highlighted India’s consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace & stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected,” PM Modi said in the post.

