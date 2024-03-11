PM Modi delivered on another commitment: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government on Monday announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The CAA was an integral part of BJP’s manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Parliament enacted it on December 11, 2019, after the BJP government came into power.

“Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be notified today, of the Rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019). These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 will enable the persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for a grant of Indian citizenship,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement on X.

“The applications will be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided,” the statement added.

