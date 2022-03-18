Jammu, Mar 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government is committed to the welfare of security personnel of Jammu and Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shah handed over appointment orders on compassionate grounds to the Next of Kin of four Jammu and Kashmir cops who were killed in different militancy-related incidents.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh, and DGP Dilbag Singh were present on the occasion.

Shah later interacted with the Next of Kin of the slain police personnel. Interacting with them, he said the entire nation is proud of the courage and commitment shown by Jammu and Kashmir police.

Earlier, Shah reached Jammu to participate in the parade of CRPF Raising Day at Maulana Azad Stadium here on Saturday. It is for the first time that the parade on the occasion of CRPF Raising Day will be held outside Delhi-NCR.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shah reached the Jammu airport late in the evening and was straightway escorted to Raj Bhawan.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh shared on his Twitter handle a picture of him receiving the home minister at the airport.

Officials said Singh, MP from Udhampur constituency here, was accompanied by other prominent BJP leaders including Lok Sabha MP Jugal Kishore and the party’s Jammu and Kashmir president Ravinder Raina.

Officials said Singh, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, top officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), intelligence agencies, and the civil administration are expected to take part in the security review meeting.

Three Panchayat members and two security personnel were killed in separate militant attacks in the Valley this month, while security forces neutralized 11 militants in different encounters over the past nine days.

Shah is scheduled to address the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) Raising Day at M A Stadium on Saturday before taking stock of the developmental activities at a high-level meeting in the afternoon, the officials said.

They said the home minister is also likely to visit Kathua to meet CRPF personnel at Mahanpur, where a high-security prison is being built, before returning to Delhi in the evening.