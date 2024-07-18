Jammu terror attacks: PM Modi chairs CCS meeting; directs full deployment of forces’ counter-terror capabilities

New Delhi, July 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the meeting,

The meeting took place amid a rush of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir; hours before the meet two soldiers were injured in an encounter in J&K’s Doda district, where forces have been engaged in a prolonged operation to flush out terrorists linked to the killing of four Army personnel this week.

Last month Modi chaired a review meeting to assess the security situation in J&K.

He spoke to Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, and was given an overview of the security-related situation, including armed forces’ counter-terrorism operations.

Sources said the PM directed the full deployment of armed forces’ counter-terror capabilities.

J&K Police have launched a major operation against increased terror activity in the region, which has seen 48 Army personnel, including officers, killed in action over the past 32 months.

Police sources said multiple individuals suspected of aiding terrorists had been arrested, and large numbers of paramilitary and army troops were conducting search ops based on intelligence reports.

Four Army personnel, including an officer, were killed in action in Doda beginning late Monday.

That was the second major encounter in Jammu in a week; five soldiers were killed in Kathua in a coordinated terror strike, which included the use of armor-piercing bullets, on military transport trucks.

Last month six soldiers were injured and nine civilians killed. The latter died after terrorists attacked a bus full of pilgrims in Reasi. The bus fell into a gorge and 33 people were also hurt.

In May an Air Force personnel was killed after vehicles were attacked in Poonch district.

Terrorist attacks, which started in Poonch and Rajouri, have now spread across Jammu, the region that was free from terrorism till a few years ago.