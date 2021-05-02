PM Modi chairs review meeting with experts on issues related to COVID-19, vaccination

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting experts to review COVID and Vaccination related issues in the country.

AIR correspondent has informed that Modi will take stock of availability of oxygen and COVID related medicines.

He will also review the human resource situation, in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, and discuss ways to augment it.

Prime Minister has been holding series of meetings on almost every single day to keep close watch and address the evolving issues due to the pandemic