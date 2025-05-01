PM Modi chairs CCS meeting again

New Delhi, Apr 30: For the second time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, in which Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 innocent people, mostly tourists.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is understood to have deliberated on the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday amid speculations about India’s possible retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, given its cross-border linkages.

The CCS meet was held at the prime minister’s Lok Kalyan Marg residence, a day after he held a meeting with the top military brass and accorded operational freedom to the armed forces on the “mode, targets, and timing” of India’s response to the April 22 attack that killed 26 people.

It was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, people familiar with the matter said.

There is no official word yet on the CCS, held against the backdrop of growing indications of a retaliation against Pakistan. It was the second meeting of the CCS after the Pahalgam attack.

In the first meeting on April 23, it decided a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari, and downgrading of diplomatic ties given cross-border links to the attack.

In response, Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries. Pakistan rejected India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any move to stop the flow of water would be seen as an “act of war”.

The meeting was followed by sessions of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), and a full Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The CCS is the top body for decisions on national security and is chaired by PM Modi, comprises Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

