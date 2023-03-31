ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 31 () Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the implementation of a uniform tariff by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) as a noteworthy reform in the energy and natural gas sector.

In response to a tweet thread by Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri, Modi tweeted, “Noteworthy reform in the energy and natural gas sector.”

In a tweet thread, Puri informed that in line with objective of economic development of all regions of the country, PNGRB has introduced implementation of a unified tariff, a much awaited reform in natural gas sector.

The minister also informed that this tariff mechanism will help India to achieve the “One Nation One Grid One Tariff” model and also propel the gas markets in distant areas.

PNGRB on March 29 had approved levelised unified tariff for natural gas pipeline of Rs 73.93 per metric million British thermal unit (MMBtu).

The unified tariff would be effective from April 1, 2023.

The regulator said it has amended PNGRB (Determination of Natural Gas Pipeline Tariff) Regulations to incorporate the regulations pertaining to unified tariff for natural gas pipelines with a mission of “One Nation, One Grid and One tariff”.

By “One Nation, One Grid and One tariff”, the government aims to boost the consumption of natural gas in the country and increase its share in India’s energy basket from current 6.2 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030.

PNGRB has also defined three zones for unified tariff, wherein the first zone is up to the distance of 300 km from the source, second zone is more than 300 km and up to 1,200 km while the third zone is the remaining length of the national gas grid system.

