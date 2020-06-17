PM Modi calls all-party meet on Friday to discuss India-China border situation

Amid escalated tensions between India and China following violent clashes between the troops of both sides at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 pm on Friday to discuss the situation at the border.

Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting, the Prime Minister’s office has informed.

An unprecedented violent clash took place in Galwan Valley at the Line of Actual Control with Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldiers attacking a small group of Indian Army men on patrol, resulting in fatalities which included the commanding officer of the Indian Army.

The intensity of the fight increased with reinforcements from the both sides and it continued until late night till the time they got exhausted. Many Indian soldiers went missing during the fight. Early on Tuesday morning, both Indian and Chinese top military officials rushed and called for a meeting to defuse the situation.

As many as 20 Indian Armymen including officers were killed in the face-off while the the Chinese side is learnt to have suffered over 40 casualties including dead and seriously injured.