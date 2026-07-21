PM Modi breaks silence on NEET leak amid CJP protest

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that strong action was taken against those involved in the NEET paper leaks so that no one plays with the future of the youth, and said states should join hands with the Centre to tackle the menace in national interest.

Modi made the remarks at a meeting of the NDA MPs, a day after thousands of students led by the Cockroach Janta Party took part in the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march against irregularities in the NEET exam and to demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, which was named ‘Mangal Milan’, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the prime minister told MPs that the government acted immediately after reports of the paper leak surfaced, and 13 people were arrested and sent to jail.

“At the same time, the prime minister said, to ensure that students’ future was not affected, the NEET re-examination was given priority, conducted successfully, and the results were declared without delay,” Rijiju said after the hour-long meeting.

He said the prime minister also said that strict steps have been taken to prevent such paper leaks in the future.

Modi told the NDA MPs that those found involved in the paper leak racket have been arrested and jailed.

The prime minister also told the ruling alliance’s MPs that those guilty in paper leaks should be given the strictest possible punishment, with the support of the country’s top lawyers, so that those involved in such a grave offence face exemplary action and such incidents do not recur.

“The prime minister said strong action has been taken to ensure that no one plays with future of youth. The prime minister also said that to ensure that no future paper leaks take place, all state governments and the Centre must join hands irrespective of party. This is not a matter of party politics but matter of national interests,” Rijiju said.