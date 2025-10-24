PM Modi biggest brand ambassador of India’s artisans: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the biggest brand ambassador of India’s artisans, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday urged people to buy local products to empower the country’s great workforce.

Addressing the Pashmina Artisan Awards Ceremony organised by “Pashmina Entrepreneurs Makers & Artisans Foundation” here, LG Sinha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his consistent efforts over the last 11 years under the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative. “The PM himself is the biggest brand ambassador of India’s artisans and has ensured that their welfare remains a national priority,” he added.

LG Sinha said the Prime Minister has honoured the spirit of Swadeshi and given new strength to this noble sector. “We must remember that our artisans create masterpieces that are ‘Made in India’ and have vast market potential,” he said, adding, “Every household in the country must buy a creative product made of master artisans of the UT.”

He said, under the guidance of PM Modi, new schemes and policy interventions, coupled with the development of strong infrastructure, have ensured comprehensive support to young and master artisans and revived the UT’s unique cultural and artistic heritage.

“I am confident the nation’s growing middle class, which could make up over half the population by 2030, will create a strong domestic market for J&K’s handmade products,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He expressed happiness over exemplary work of master artisans, young craftsmen, and entrepreneurs being recognised through the awards. “I extend my best wishes to the entire artisan community. I hope their businesses continue to grow, bringing prosperity and new opportunities,” he said.

The LG Sinha said that the event has brought together all stakeholders of the Pashmina industry on one platform. “I am confident that future generations of artisans will draw inspiration from the quality and excellence demonstrated by our skilled craftsmen,” he added.

The LG said that several significant steps have been taken to rejuvenate the handicrafts and handloom sector. “I recall that in 2021, a new vision was introduced to showcase the talent of our master artisans in Jammu and Kashmir. Since then, several new schemes have been launched to connect them with wider markets,” he said.

Highlighting key achievements, he said that the GI tagging of J&K handicrafts has strengthened their presence in international markets. “In just two years, we have witnessed remarkable progress, with exports seeing a notable rise,” he said.

He shared that from 2022 to 2024, over 5,700 cooperative societies have become active — a testament to the hard work of the artisan community. “Credit card schemes and other welfare measures have also been introduced to empower artisans,” he added.

“Jammu and Kashmir, which once ranked 35th in the sector, has now risen to 17th position. In the last three years, remarkable progress has been achieved in handloom and handicraft development,” the LG said.

He also mentioned that Srinagar has been recognised as a Creative City and awarded the World Craft City status.

“Handicrafts are not just about production and marketing; they embody love, devotion, and cultural identity. I urge the Industries Department to ensure that our artisans receive fair prices for their craftsmanship,” he said.

The LG assured that the administration will continue to provide every possible support to artisans — from cluster capacity building to welfare initiatives — so that they can work without hardship and contribute to strengthening the rich cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlighting the craftsmanship and skills of the artisans, the Lieutenant Governor said, Jammu Kashmir is a repository of rich creative tradition, which manifests in its unique and ingenious handmade products. He also observed that various initiatives since 2020 have yielded significant results boosting UT’s handicraft exports and positioning it as a unique player in the global crafts market.

“Let us honour and celebrate the products made by the gifted hands. These hands are not just weaving a product. They are weaving magic through every thread, through every intricate design and subtle shades,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He highlighted various initiatives taken by the government to strengthen the handicraft and handloom sector and to promote the export.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon all the stakeholder departments to ensure that artisans directly benefit from new GST reforms. He emphasised on increasing the visibility of Jammu Kashmir’s beautiful art at major airports, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites in India and abroad, and to provide a recognition to the skilled hands behind the product.

“We must also promote cities and villages renowned for their artisans on the global craft map so that artisans and craftspeople who have been practicing these arts for decades can receive the due respect and recognition they deserve, the Lieutenant Governor said.

Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary Industries & Commerce Department; Dr Hina Shafi Bhat, former Chairperson KVIB; Mussarat Zia, Director Handicraft and Handloom Kashmir; Tariq Dar, President, Pashmeena Entrepreneurs Makers and Artisans (PEMA) Foundation, and office bearers of PEMA Foundation, senior officials, members of business and trade associations artisans and craftspeople attended the felicitation ceremony.