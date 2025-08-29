ADVERTISEMENT

Friday, August 29, 2025
PM Modi Arrives in Tokyo, Begins Two-Nation Tour with Japan Visit

Tokyo, Aug 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Japan on Friday morning, marking the first leg of his two-nation visit.

Modi was received at Tokyo airport by senior Japanese dignitaries along with Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, and Japanese Envoy to India.

During his stay in Japan, the Prime Minister will hold a bilateral summit focused on infrastructure, critical technologies, and key strategic announcements expected later today.

Following the conclusion of his engagements in Tokyo, Modi will travel to China to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. (KNC)