PM Modi appeals people to vote in large numbers

Srinagar: As the voting for the first phase of assembly election commenced in Jammu & Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked people of the Union Territory to vote in large numbers.

In a post on X, PM Narendra Modi also called upon young and first- time voters to exercise their franchise.

“As the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections begins, I urge all those in constituencies going to the polls today to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly call upon young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise,” the PM said.