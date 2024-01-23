New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after returning from Ayodhya today, said he has decided to begin a new scheme to help people set up solar panels at their homes. The decision, he indicated, was inspired by the realisation that “all devotees of the world get energy from the light of Suryavanshi Lord Shri Ram”.

“The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch “Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana” with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses,’ PM Modi said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“This will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class, but also make India self-reliant in the field of energy,” he added.

PM Modi, who led the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya today, later said in his address that Lord Ram was “energy” and today was the “dawn of a new era”.

“Ram is not a fire, he is an energy. Ram is not a dispute, he is a solution. Ram is not just ours, he is everyone’s,” the Prime Minister said.

“Today, we did not just see the pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla’s idol, but also the pran pratishtha of the unbreakable unity of India,” added PM Modi, who celebrated the evening by lighting dias at his Delhi home.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir has been fashioned in the traditional Nagara style, supported by 392 pillars and has 44 doors. The pillars and walls showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities.

Temples across the country had announced special festivities on the occasion.

Indians abroad cheered as well. From Washington DC and Paris to Sydney, events were planned in various parts of the world by the Vishva Hindu Parishad.

