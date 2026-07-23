PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts to Tackle Exam Paper Leaks

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the establishment of fast-track courts to ensure the speedy trial and strict punishment of those involved in examination paper leak cases, reaffirming the government’s commitment to safeguarding the interests and future of the country’s youth.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said that nothing is more important than the welfare and future of India’s youth, adding that the government has decided to create fast-track courts to expedite legal proceedings against individuals responsible for paper leaks.

He said that all concerned authorities and officials have been directed to take every necessary step to implement the decision effectively and ensure that those involved are brought to justice without delay.

Describing the move as part of a broader effort to protect students’ interests, Modi said the government remains committed to strengthening the examination system and maintaining its integrity.

Issuing a strong warning to offenders, the Prime Minister asserted that those who attempt to jeopardize the future of the nation’s youth through paper leaks will not be spared and will face stringent legal action.