Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British counterpart Rishi Sunak have expressed their warm greetings ahead of the opening ceremony of the Akshardham Temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey. This temple, acclaimed as the largest Hindu temple outside of India in modern times, holds profound spiritual significance for devotees worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter addressed to BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in Robbinsville, Modi extended his best wishes to the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha and all those involved in this initiative. He highlighted that the inauguration of Akshardham Mahamandir showcases India’s architectural excellence and rich ancient culture, serving as a bridge for the Indian diaspora, especially the youth, to connect with and take pride in their heritage.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his awe at the temple’s beauty and its message of peace, harmony, and self-improvement. He emphasized that the temple is not just a place of worship but also a symbol of India’s values, culture, and global contributions.

Modi further underscored the strong and multifaceted relationship between India and the United States, emphasizing the timeless relevance of India’s spiritual heritage and the principles of ‘Seva’ or selfless service. He noted that temples have been centers of service and cultural activities for centuries, promoting art, architecture, literature, and knowledge, with these cultural principles guiding humanity for generations.

Modi also highlighted the teachings of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, which promote purity of thought and conduct through spirituality and social reform. The dedication celebrations for the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in Robbinsville began on September 30, culminating in the presence of Mahant Swami Maharaj, marking a significant milestone achieved through the dedication of over 12,500 volunteers across North America.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stone Mahamandir, set to become the centerpiece of the Akshardham campus, exemplifies craftsmanship and devotion, blending intricate artistry with spiritual significance. Globally, BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardhams serve as landmarks of Hindu art, architecture, and culture, welcoming people of all faiths and backgrounds.

Akshardham in New Jersey is the third such cultural complex worldwide, following the first in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India, in 1992, and the one in New Delhi in 2005.