PM Modi and Bill Gates Discuss AI and Climate

New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday and said they discussed AI for public good, women-led development and innovation in agriculture and health.

Mr Gates said on X, “It is always inspiring to meet with Narendra Modi and there was a lot to discuss. We talked about AI for public good; DPI; women-led development; innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation; and how we can take lessons from India to the world.”

A wonderful meeting indeed! Always a delight to discuss sectors which will make our planet better and empower millions of people across the globe. @BillGates https://t.co/IKFM7lEMOX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 29, 2024

A wonderful meeting indeed! Always a delight to discuss sectors which will make our planet better and empower millions of people across the globe. @BillGateshttps://t.co/IKFM7lEMOX— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 29, 2024

Replying to him, Prime Minister Modi said, “A wonderful meeting indeed! Always a delight to discuss sectors which will make our planet better and empower millions of people across the globe.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)