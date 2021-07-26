PM Modi, Amit Shah pay homage to soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid homage to all the soldiers who lost their lives in Kargil protecting the country on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; “We remember their sacrifices. We remember their valour. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings to countrymen on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Remembering all the soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas in his tweet, Shah wrote: “Your indomitable courage, valour and sacrifice made it possible to gloriously unfurl the tricolour again on the inaccessible and challenging heights of Kargil”.

He added that “A grateful nation bows to your dedication for keeping the integrity of the Nation intact.”