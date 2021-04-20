In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless, and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Agencies·
Latest News
··1 min read

PM likely to attend EU summit virtually

As India grapples with deadly second wave of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Portugal and France are in limbo and unlikely to happen.

Sources said that final decision on the visit is yet to be taken. Although visits are not officially announced by the Ministry of External Affairs but, it is learnt that all preparations and advance teams had done all required drills for the visit.

PM Modi is holding back-to-back meetings with all the stakeholders in the fight against COVID-19 and keeping a very close eye on the situation.

PM Modi was slated to visit Portugal for India-EU summit on May 8th and also France for bilateral talks and meeting with the French President Emmanuel Macron.

PM Modi may join India-EU summit via video-conference, Portuguese media citing a diplomatic source wrote “We are working with the European institutions and the Government of India to conduct the summit by video-conference, with the EU [leaders] physically present in Portugal”.

Previous
World running out of time to tackle climate crisis: UN
Next
World can bring COVID19 pandemic under control within months, says WHO chief
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor