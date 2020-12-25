PM-KISAN scheme: PM Modi releases over Rs 18,000 cr to more than nine crore farmers

NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi will release more than Rs 18,000 crore to over nine crore farmers under the ‘income support’ scheme (PM-Kisan) on Friday, the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, with the transfers coming at a time when the Centre is trying to resolve protests by farmers against the new agri laws.

Modi is also expected to speak on the legislations as he did a few days ago when he addressed farmers in Madhya Pradesh. “Prime minister will also have a conversation with farmers from six states during the event.

The farmers will share their experiences with PM-Kisan and also on various other initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of farmers,” a government statement said. Over two crore farmers from across the country have already registered online to take part in the programme on digital platforms.

The effort is to show that the Modi government has been sensitive to the needs of farmers, contrary to the attacks by the opposition that the new laws are “anti-farmer” and were passed by Parliament in a rush.

A select group of participants from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other states are expected to share their views on the benefits of the farm laws during their interaction with the PM.

Meanwhile, representatives of the confederation of NGOs of rural India on Wednesday met agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and submitted over 3.13 lakh signatures, taken from across one lakh villages, in support of the central farm laws.

Under the PM-Kisan scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is given to eligible farmers in three equal instalments of Rs 2000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries.