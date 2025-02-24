SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 24: Department of Agriculture Production Kashmir today organised a live streaming program to telecast the release of the 19th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme by Prime Minister Narender Modi.

Member Legislative Assembly Chanapora Mushtaq Ahmad Gooro inaugurated the program while Joint Director Agriculture (Ext) Sartaj Ahmad Shah, Chief Agriculture Officer Srinagar Manohar lal Sharma, District Agriculture Officer Srinagar Gulzar Ahmad Shah, SDAO Srinagar Arif Khursheed Sarwal, participated in the program.

Pertinent to mention, to empower grass root level farmers, under PM Kisan Scheme a financial benefit of Rs.6000 per year is being provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2000 each. The fund is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.