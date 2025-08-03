PM-Kisan: J&K credits Rs 184 Cr directly to bank accounts of 8.80L farmers

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 2: A whopping Rs 184 crore has been credited directly into the bank accounts of 8.80 lakh farmers in Jammu & Kashmir as the 20th instalment under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Cooperative and Election Department, Javid Ahmad Dar, today attended the national-level virtual meeting at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Kashmir (SKUAST-K), where Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 20th instalment of the scheme.

The PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is a flagship Central Sector Scheme aimed at providing assured income support to all landholding farmer families across the country. Under the scheme, the eligible farmers receive ₹6,000 per year in three equal instalments, directly transferred to their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The initiative has been designed to enable the farmers to meet agricultural input costs, enhance productivity, and ensure financial stability.

Since its launch in February 2019, PM-Kisan has become one of the largest direct income support programmes for farmers globally, benefitting millions of farming households and contributing to the strengthening of the agricultural economy. With the release of the 20th installment, the scheme continues to act as a vital support for the farmers in J&K, where agriculture remains a key pillar of the economy.