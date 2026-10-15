PM inaugurates development projects worth Rs. 3,350 cr in Ladakh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and dedicated five major development projects worth around Rs. 3,350 crore in Ladakh today via video conferencing. Marking a new chapter in the region’s development, the Prime Minister inaugurated multiple key projects aimed at improving connectivity, electricity and water access, and preserving ancient heritage. He noted the enthusiasm of citizens waving the Tricolour amid fresh snowfall in Zanskar and thanked the engineers, labourers, local workers and Border Roads Organisation personnel who executed these challenging projects.

“I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the people of Ladakh for these projects,” Modi said.

Recalling his earlier laying of the foundation stone for the Kushok Bakula Rinpoche Airport terminal in Leh, the Prime Minister expressed delight at inaugurating the Rs. 650-crore facility, which triples flight capacity and expands annual passenger-handling capacity from 10 lakh to 35 lakh. He highlighted that the terminal is India’s first to feature geothermal heating alongside solar energy to suit the harsh climate, boosting local tourism while balancing infrastructure growth with ecological protection.

“Our effort is to develop modern infrastructure in Ladakh while taking full care of the local environment,” Modi said.

Underscoring the strategic and economic importance of regional connectivity, the Prime Minister dedicated the Rs. 2,500-crore Nimmu–Padum–Darcha road to the people, noting that it reduces travel time from 12 hours to just three hours. He said the vital corridor would save commuters’ time and significantly boost local commerce.

“This road will also greatly help trade and business,” Modi said.

Building on the earlier inauguration of the Srinagar-Leh transmission line, the Prime Minister dedicated the Hanu hydroelectric project and its associated transmission network. He also highlighted ongoing modern power-generation initiatives in Puga Valley. He said reliable electricity would improve rural life by lighting homes and supporting children’s education, healthcare delivery and small-scale enterprises.

“Every sector will benefit from it,” Modi said.

Focusing on agricultural resilience and water security across the high-altitude terrain, the Prime Minister dedicated 40 newly constructed reservoirs developed under Project Amrit Him Sarovar to the local community. He said the water bodies would support the agrarian economy during critical cultivation periods.

“These will help in providing water for irrigation to farmers at the time of need,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister outlined major infrastructure gains since Ladakh became a Union Territory in 2019. He said the road network had expanded from 1,800 kilometres to more than 4,000 kilometres, while the number of major bridges had increased from 19 to nearly 75 and helipads from seven to more than 40. Tap-water coverage had risen from 3.5 per cent to nearly 99 per cent of households, hospital beds had doubled, and the ongoing Zojila Tunnel was expected to provide all-weather connectivity.

“Today, for the Central Government, the development of Ladakh is a top priority,” Modi said.

Highlighting efforts to create new avenues of prosperity, the Prime Minister said winter and adventure tourism were being promoted across the territory. More than 40 border settlements are also being upgraded under the Vibrant Villages Programme to stimulate grassroots economic activity.

“This is creating employment opportunities even in far-flung villages,” Modi said.

He observed that the number of local homestays had increased from around 150 to 3,000. He also highlighted the promotion of protected cultivation, which has resulted in 11,000 operational greenhouses across the region.

“These have created new possibilities for increasing farmers’ income,” Modi said.

Addressing the long-standing demand for improved judicial access, the Prime Minister said the government had approved the establishment of a High Court Bench for Ladakh in August this year. He said the move would improve access to justice for residents.

“This will make the justice system accessible alongside administration,” Modi said.

Emphasising the importance of digital connectivity for hotels, restaurants, homestays and local crafts, the Prime Minister highlighted the expansion of BharatNet and high-speed internet services in remote areas. He said efforts were underway to improve access to e-governance, online education and global markets for local entrepreneurs.

“Today online business is opening new avenues of income,” Modi said.

Highlighting educational opportunities for young people, the Prime Minister said a major Centre of Excellence was being constructed in Leh, while proposals for satellite campuses of IIT Jammu and IIM Jammu were being advanced. He said the initiatives would provide local students with access to advanced research and modern technological skills without requiring them to move to other cities.

“The youth of Ladakh will be able to get better opportunities for higher education, research, and new skills right in their own region,” Modi said.

Recognising the achievements of local youth in ice hockey, winter sports and mountaineering, the Prime Minister welcomed the implementation of Ladakh’s new sports policy. He said the administration was committed to providing world-class training facilities to help athletes excel at national and international levels.

“We are striving to provide the local youth with enhanced training and facilities so they can scale new heights on national and international platforms,” Modi said.

Praising local artisans and farmers, the Prime Minister said he frequently gifted Ladakhi products and had presented them to the German Chancellor, the Swedish Prime Minister and the President of Kyrgyzstan. He highlighted the commercial potential of sea buckthorn, handicrafts, GI-tagged apricots, high-altitude commercial floriculture and traditional Pashmina produced by the Changpa community. He said efforts were underway to strengthen Pashmina’s global identity and improve the branding and market access of regional products.

“Our effort is that the products here get new markets, get better branding, and their benefits reach the producers directly!” Modi said.

Highlighting Ladakh’s cultural heritage, including its ancient monasteries, Buddhist traditions and festivals inspired by Kushok Bakula Rinpoche, the Prime Minister inaugurated India’s first Petroglyph Conservation Park in Leh to protect historic rock art. He said the initiative would help preserve the region’s legacy and allow future generations and visitors from across the world to learn about its history.

“People coming from the country and the world will also become familiar with the rich history of Ladakh,” Modi said.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that collective efforts would take Ladakh to new heights of development. He congratulated the people on the new infrastructure projects and extended his greetings to the region.

“Together we all will take Ladakh to new heights of development,” Modi said.