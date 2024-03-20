PM greets people on Navroz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Navroz, also known as Parsi New Year or Nowruz, which marks the beginning of spring and the renewal of nature.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Navroz Mubarak! On this blessed day, I wish for everyone’s joy and wellbeing. May the coming year be filled with success, growth and enhance the bond of unity in our society.”

The celebration of Navroz is believed to have originated when Prophet Zarathustra founded Zoroastrianism in Persia (now Iran). Zoroastrianism is one of the earliest known monotheistic religions in the world. The term “Navroz” is derived from Persian, where “Nav” means new and “Roz” stands for day, translating to “new day.”

Following the invasion of Persia, many Persians migrated to India and Pakistan, where their festivals became integrated into the local culture. Today, Navroz is celebrated by people from diverse cultures, reflecting the rich tapestry of India’s cultural heritage.