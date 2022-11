Srinagar, Nov 23: Department of Horticulture (Planning & Marketing) Parimpora Srinagar is organizing an awareness camp on the Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PM FME) Scheme in District Srinagar.

The camp will be held at Nowgam A on Nov 24 at 11:30 am.

It will be attended by Sarpanch Nowgam; General Manager, District Industries Centre, Srinagar; District Lead Bank Manager J&K Bank; Manager J&K Bank Nowgam; Cluster Manager J&K Bank; Chief Agriculture Officer, Srinagar; Chief Horticulture Officer, Srinagar; Senior Scientist & Head Krishi Vigyan Kendra Srinagar; and Assistant General Manager, NABARD.

District Resource Person, PM FME, Srinagar, is co-organizing the awareness camp.