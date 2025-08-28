PM expresses grief over loss of lives

New Delhi, Aug 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Vaishno Devi landslide. He said that the administration is extending all possible help to those affected by the tragedy. The landslide struck at a point about halfway along the winding 12-km trek from Katra town to the hilltop shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.

In an X post, the Prime Minister said, “The loss of lives due to a landslide on the route to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The administration is assisting all those affected. My prayers for everyone’s safety and well-being.”