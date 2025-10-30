PM crushed terrorism in J&K: Shah

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party accusing it of “protecting” Article 370 for seven decades in Jammu and Kashmir and allowing terrorism to flourish, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed the provision and crushed terrorism.

Speaking at election rallies in Darbhanga and Samastipur, Shah accused the grand old party of sheltering the constitutional provision and linked its removal to a shift in the government’s response to terrorism. “Earlier terrorists used to bleed India and go unpunished. Now, under Prime Minister Modi India enters into terrorists’ homes and eliminates them,” he added.

Shah said, “PM Modi initiated the tradition of giving a strong and befitting response to terrorism.”

Shah said the government had mounted several responses to cross-border threats, naming surgical strikes, air strikes and Operation Sindoor. “Earlier, terrorists would attack India and escape. Today, under PM Modi’s rule, India conducts surgical strikes, air strikes, and Operation Sindoor to eliminate threats inside Pakistan,” he said.

On the issue of the Popular Front of India, Shah said the previous government had not acted and that the PM Modi led government has taken measures. “The Popular Front of India (PFI) was formed here, but the then Congress government had not banned it. PM Modi led regime banned the PFI in a single night. Police conducted raids at more than 100 locations, and put the entire PFI network behind bars,” he said.

Shah said, “I promise that as long as there is even one BJP MP, we will not let a single PFI member out of jail.”

Addressing voters in Begusarai, Shah raised the issue of illegal migration and said his party would act if elected. “Should Bangladeshi infiltrators be included in the Bihar price payer list?” he asked, and urged voters to support BJP candidates to enable “the work of selecting and removing every infiltrator.”

Shah also listed actions he associated with his party’s agenda, including the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of the Ram Temple, and launch of schemes for the poor.

“This work done by the Modi government is the identity of the BJP,” he said. He asked the crowd, “Is Kashmir part of India or not? And should Article 370 have been revoked or not?”