PM congratulates Women’s Team on Asia Cup win

New Delhi, Sept 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team on winning the Asia Cup, praising the players for their confidence, consistency and fighting spirit throughout the tournament.

“A proud moment for Indian cricket!” Modi said in a post, congratulating the women’s team on their title victory.

He said the team’s confidence, consistency and remarkable spirit were on full display throughout the tournament.

Modi expressed hope that the triumph would inspire millions of youngsters across the country to take up the sport and excel in cricket.

The Prime Minister’s message came after India’s women’s team secured the Asia Cup title with an impressive campaign.