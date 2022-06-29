SRINAGAR, JUNE 29: National Health Mission (NHM today held the mock drill exercise of oxygen generation plants installed and commissioned under different sources in all health institutions of J&K.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mock drill was supervised by Mission Director, National Health Mission, Yasin M Choudhary with the active participation of the Mechanical Engineering Department, Jammu/Kashmir, Principals of all GMCs, Director Health Services Jammu/Kashmir, Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents & Block Medical Officers.

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare had directed all the States/UTs to schedule and conduct mock drills of all installed and commissioned pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generating plants which are a source of medical-grade oxygen. This is to ensure that the plants are in fully operational status so that the oxygen with the required quantity, pressure, and purity reaches the intended patients at their bedside. The Mock drill exercise will ensure that all the plants that have been installed and commissioned in various Health Institutions are kept functional at all times to meet any exigency.

The drill was also conducted to review and monitor the status of the PSA plants, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, cylinders, liquid medical oxygen (LMO) plants, and medical gas pipeline systems (MGPS), live tracking and monitoring of the functionality status is done daily to ensure that the gap between the equipment and systems delivered at the healthcare facilities is reduced to zero.

Mission Director, NHM congratulated all the Stakeholders, Chief Engineers Mechanical Engineering Department, Jammu/Kashmir, Principals GMCs, Director Health Services Jammu/Kashmir, Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents & Block Medical Officers, field Engineers for their cooperation in achieving the target and successfully conducting the mock drill of PSA Plants in various Health Institution of J&K.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is pertinent to mention that presently 177 PSA plants stand installed in J&K with a total capacity of 1,26,691 LPM making J&K self-sufficient and ready to deal with any future pandemic.