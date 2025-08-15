PM assures all possible assistance

New Delhi, Aug 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep concern over the cloudburst and subsequent flooding in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. He assured that every effort is being made to provide timely assistance to those impacted by the calamity.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said:

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. The situation is being monitored closely. Rescue and relief operations are underway. Every possible assistance will be provided to those in need.”