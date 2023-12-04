The results of Assembly polls yesterday show that “people have rejected negativity”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this morning, urging the Opposition “not to vent the frustration of defeat” inside the Parliament.

The Prime Minister was addressing the media ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament.

“I request all MPs to come to Parliament with preparation. Against the backdrop of the election results, I would say that this is a golden opportunity for the Opposition. They must shed the negativity they have been carrying for nine years and proceed with positivity. Please do not vent the frustration of defeat in Parliament,” he s

ADVERTISEMENT

Urging the Opposition not to protest “for the sake of it”, he said, “This is for your benefit. The Opposition has a significant role in a democracy. Please understand it. The country does not want to halt on the road to development,” the Prime Minister said.