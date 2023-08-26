Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru after his arrival from Greece and addressed Team ISRO on the success of Chandrayaan-3. The Prime Minister met and interacted with ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission where he was also briefed about the findings and progress in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission.

Addressing the scientists, the Prime Minister expressed great delight in being present at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru and said that such an occasion is extremely rare when the body and mind get filled with such happiness. Referring to the few special moments in everyone’s lives when impatience starts to dominate, the Prime Minister noted that he experienced the exact same emotions during his tour to South Africa and Greece and said that his mind was focussed on the Chandrayaan 3 Mission at all times. Observing the inconvenience caused to the scientists at ISRO due to his impromptu plans to visit the ISTRAC, a visibly emotional Prime Minister said that he was eager to visit and salute the scientists for their diligence, dedication, courage, devotion and passion.

The Prime Minister said that this is not a simple success. He said this achievement heralds India’s scientific power in infinite space. An elated Prime Minister exclaimed, “India is on the Moon, We have our national pride placed on the Moon”. Highlighting this unprecedented achievement, the Prime Minister said “This is today’s India that is fearless and relentless. This is an India that thinks new and in a novel way, the one that goes to the dark zone and spreads light in the world. This India will provide solutions to the big problems of the world in the 21st century.”

The Prime Minister said that the moment of the touchdown has become immortal in the consciousness of the nation. “The moment of touchdown is one of the most inspiring moments of this century. Every Indian took it as his or her own victory ”, he said. The Prime Minister credited the scientists for this grand success.

The Prime Minister, describing the photographs of the strong footings of the Moon lander said, “Our ‘Moon Lander’ has firmly set its foot on the Moon like ‘Angad… On the one side is the valor of Vikram then there is bravery of Pragyan on the other”. He said these are pictures of the never seen parts of the moon and this has been done by India. “Entire world recognizes India’s scientific spirit, technology and temperament,” said Modi.

“The success of Chandrayaan 3 is not just India’s alone but it belongs to all of humanity”, the Prime Minister remarked and underlined that the explorations of the mission will open new doors of possibilities for moon missions of every country. He stated that the mission would not only unravel the secrets of the moon but also contribute to overcoming the challenges on Earth. The Prime Minister once again congratulated every scientist, technician, engineer and all members associated with Chandrayaan 3 Mission.

The Prime Minister announced, “The point where the moon lander of Chandrayaan-3 landed will now be known as ‘Shiv Shakti’”. “In Shiv, there is resolution for the welfare of humanity and Shakti gives us strength to fulfil those resolutions. This Shiv Shakti Point of the moon also gives a sense of connection with Himalaya to Kanyakumari”, he added.

Emphasizing the welfare core of the pursuit of science, the Prime Minister said that these pious resolutions need the blessings of Shakti and that Shakti is our Nari Shakti. In the success of Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, our women scientists, the country’s Nari Shakti have played a big role, he emphasized. Shri Modi remarked. “Shiv Shakti Point of the Moon will bear witness to this scientific and philosophical thinking of India”, he added.

The Prime Minister stated that the point where Chandrayaan 2 left its footprints will now be called ‘Tiranga’. This point, the Prime Minister said, will serve as an inspiration for every effort that India makes and remind us that failure is not the end. “Success is a guarantee where there is strong will power”, he said.

Emphasizing that India has become only the 4th nation to have a successful touchdown on the surface of the Moon, the Prime Minister said that the feat becomes more immense when we consider the humble beginnings of India’s space program. He recalled the times when India was considered a third-world country and did not have the required technology and support. Today, the Prime Minister said, India has become the 5th largest economy in the world and it is now among the first-world countries be it trees or technology. “In the journey from ‘third row’ to ‘first row’, institutions like our ‘ISRO’ have played a huge role”, the Prime Minister exclaimed as he highlighted its contributions and said that they have taken Make In India to the Moon today.

The Prime Minister took the occasion to convey the hard work of ISRO to the countrymen. “From Southern India to the South of the Moon, this was not an easy journey,” the Prime Minister said and informed that ISRO even created an artificial moon in its research facility. The Prime Minister credited the zeal for innovation and science among the youth of India to the successes of such space missions. “Successes of Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan and preparation for Gaganyaan have given a new attitude to the young generation of the country. Your big achievement is awakening a generation of Indians and energizing that”, Modi said. Today, the name of Chandrayaan is resonating among children of India. Every child is seeing his or her future in the scientists, he said.

The Prime Minister declared that 23rd August, the day of the soft landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the Moon will be commemorated as ‘National Space Day’. He said that National Space Day will celebrate the spirit of Science, Technology and Innovation, and inspire us for an eternity.

The Prime Minister noted that the capabilities of the space sector are not limited to launching satellites and space explorations, and its strength can be seen in Ease of Living and Ease of Governance. He recalled the workshop that was organized for the Joint Secretary level officers in the central government with ISRO during the initial years of his Prime Ministership. He mentioned the tremendous progress made to link the space applications with Governance. He mentioned the role of Space technology in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan; education, communication and health services to far flung areas; tele-medicine and tele-education. He also talked about the role of the NAVIC system and support during natural calamities. “Space technology is also the basis of our PM Gatishakti National Master Plan. This is helping a lot in the planning, execution and monitoring of projects. This scope of space application, which is increasing with time, is also increasing opportunities for our youth”, the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister requested ISRO to organize national hackathons on ‘Space Technology in Governance’ in collaboration with various departments of center and state governments. “I am confident that this National Hackathon will make our governance more effective and provide modern solutions to the countrymen”, he said.

The Prime Minister also gave a task to the young generation of the country. He said “I want the new generation to come forward to scientifically prove the astronomical formulas in the scriptures of India, to study them anew. It is also important for our heritage and also important for science. In a way, this is a double responsibility for the students of schools, colleges and universities today. The treasure of scientific knowledge that India has, has been buried, hidden during the long period of slavery. In this Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, we have to explore this treasure too, do research on it and also tell the world about it.”

The Prime Minister referred to the estimates of the experts that India’s space industry will reach 16 billion dollars from 8 billion dollars in the next few years. While the government is working relentlessly for space sector reforms, the youth of the country is also making efforts as, during the last 4 years, the number of space-related startups has gone up from 4 to about 150. The Prime Minister also urged students across the country to take part in a huge quiz competition on Chandrayaan mission organized by MyGov from 1st September.

Emphasizing the importance of taking the lead in science and technology in this period of the 21st century, the Prime Minister said that India has become the youngest talent factory in the world. “From the depths of the ocean to the heights of the sky, to the depths of space, there’s a lot for the young generations to do”, the Prime Minister said as he highlighted opportunities ranging from ‘Deep Earth’ to ‘DeepSea’, and the next generation computer to genetic engineering. “New opportunities are constantly opening up for you in India”, he added.

The Prime Minister underlined that guidance for future generations is a necessity and it is them who will further the important missions of today. He said that scientists are their role models and their research and years of hard work have proved that anything can be accomplished if you set your mind to it. Concluding the address, the Prime Minister said that the people of the country have faith in the scientists, and when the blessings of the people are bestowed, India will become a global leader in science and technology with the dedication shown towards the country. “Our same spirit of innovation will make the dream of a developed India come true in 2047”, Modi said.