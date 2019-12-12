Pluralistic ethos of JK to be beacon for generations to come: Adv Sharma

Jammu, Dec 12: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, KK Sharma today said that the pluralistic ethos of Jammu and Kashmir is a long and living example which can act as a beacon for generations to come all over the world.

The Advisor was speaking at a function organized by Funkar Cultural Organization and J&K Cultural Council to release a book titled ‘Hope in Despair (Stories of Courage in Kashmir)’ written by Sunanda Nehru Ganju.

Vice Chancellor Jammu University, Manoj Kumar Dhar, prominent writers, intellectuals and academicians were present on the occasion.

The Advisor said that the recorded history of Kashmir is replete with the examples of saints and seers who have through their writings and preaching been the icons of mutual brotherhood and pluralistic values.

While referring to the rich Reshi Order of the Valley, the Advisor said “Teachings of these great people have stood the test of time and they are more relevant in today’s context and the onus is now on us to ensure their propagation so that an era of peace prevails globally.”

The Advisor, while complimenting the author for bringing forth the stories of the people who have contributed immensely in catalyzing the socio-educational and cultural circles of the Valley, hoped that more authors and researchers would carry forward the work and come up with different books on related themes.

Vice Chancellor Jammu University, Prof Manoj Dhar also spoke on the occasion and complimented the author for coming up with the research oriented literature.

President JKCS, GR Hasrat Gadda, also spoke on the occasion and presented a brief about the book.

Pran Pandita, read a comprehensive paper about the contents of the book.

Later, the Advisor met a deputation of Laghu Udyog Bharti led by its present Rajinder Gupta who projected several issues related to medium and small industries in J&K.

The Advisor assured the deputation that the issues projected would be looked into for redressal.