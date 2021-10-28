Believe it or not, a man in Italy has pleaded with authorities to send him to jail as staying with his wife has “become hell”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Italian, who has been placed under house arrest, urged the police to put him behind bars instead of letting him stay with his wife.

According to Euro News, the 30-year-old of Albanian descent who lives in Guidonia Montecelio near Rome went to a local police station recently and said, “I can’t take it anymore, I want to go to prison.”The man had been under house arrest for several months for drug-related crimes and was expected to remain there for several more years, Captain Francesco Giacomo Ferrante of the Tivoli Carabinieri told the news agency. “He lived at home with his wife and family. It wasn’t going well anymore,” Ferrante said.

However, as he “could no longer cope with the forced cohabitation with his wife,” he opted to run away and surrender to the cops, asking them if he can serve his sentence in prison, the report added.

The offender was promptly arrested for violating his house arrest, according to The Local. And it worked in his favor as the man got what he was looking for. Following the arrest, judicial authorities ordered his transfer to prison to serve the remaining sentence.