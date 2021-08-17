‘Please bring them home’: Anxious families urge govt to evacuate stranded Kashmir professors from Kabul

SRINAGAR: Phones have not stopped ringing at Dr. Asif Shah’s home since the news of the fall of Kabul reached his village in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Dr. Asif, a 31-year-old professor of economics at Bakhtar University, is among three Kashmiris stranded in Kabul.

Besides Dr. Asif, Dr. Adil Rasool and his wife are stranded in Kabul.

“He is safe. We are constantly in touch with him. However, we are worried. We are trying hard so that he could fly back. He has not got any aid so far,” Syed Shabeena Qadri, wife of Dr. Asif, told The Kashmir Monitor.

A Ph.D. from Chennai, Dr. Asif was teaching economics at Bangalore before he was hired by Bakhtar University. “He has been working as a professor for three years in Kabul now. He is residing in the hostel on the campus,” said Shabeena

After the second COVID wave, Dr. Asif had returned to Kashmir and spent one and half months at home. “Last month the university decided to start classwork. Therefore he left for Kabul,” she said.

The worried family has requested the government to bring him back from Kabul. “Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association (JKSA) called up and assured us full help. PCR Kulgam too called up and took all the details. We hope for the best. Airspace has been opened and we hope he is back soon,” said Shabeena.

Nasir Khuehami, spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association (JKSA), spoke to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and sought his help to bring back the stranded Kashmiris from Kabul.

“Just Spoke to J&K LG Manoj Sinha Ji, Brought matter of Kashmiri trio stuck in Afghanistan into his notice. He assured that he will personally intervene in it and assured every possible support in facilitating their return,” he said.

Adil Rasool, another stranded Kashmiri professor, took to Twitter to reassure people back home that he was safe. “We are in contact with the embassy. They informed us to be wherever you are until the situation will be normalized. Once the situation will be under control and the government will be formalized, the embassy guys will start the evacuation process. As per communication with embassy via WhatsApp,” he tweeted.

Three Kashmiri residents are among hundreds of Indians stuck in Afghanistan as the country undergoes a change of power with the Taliban taking over it after successfully battling the USA for the last two decades

