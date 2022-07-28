A student wrote an emotional note to her teacher after she cleared the class XII exam despite being scolded and termed as a loser in the class.

‘hasmathaysha3’ on Twitter, informed her teacher that she cleared her Class 12 board exams with good marks and requested her to be kind to students who simply expect proper guidance.

“Hello, ma’am. I was one of your students in the 10th grade 2019-2020 batch. Sending this message because you told me that I wouldn’t make it, you told me that I wouldn’t pass school and do what I wanted. You degraded me at every level possible. Today, I have passed my 12th grade with good marks and I have gotten into the university I always wanted and I’m also doing the course that I intended to do.” She said.

“So, this is not a thank you message but to show you that I have made it. Next time, please remember to be kind towards people, especially students who seek for your help.”

The user also shared a screenshot of how the teacher responded. “I still want to take the credit for your passing,” the teacher replied.

This post evoked a reaction from the netizens. Some users have expressed emotional trauma by writing down their experiences on Twitter and Facebook.