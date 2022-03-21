Dubai: Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) issued revised guidelines for the people looking for jobs in UAE.

MOHRE informed users of the different types of work permits that it issues. These offer flexible work options to those looking for a job, from freelance work to temporary work.

Gulf News reported that these work permits need to be applied for by the establishment you are working with, except for the freelance permit, which can be applied for by the individual.

MOHRE has divided work permits into different categories.

A work permit applies to those whose residence visa is sponsored by a family member. In this case, the establishment will simply need to apply for a work permit and not be the sponsor of the worker’s visa.

A juvenile work permit allows a person between the ages of 15 to 18 years to be employed at a registered establishment. Teenagers looking to be employed at a private sector organization would be required to provide written consent from their parent or guardian. Also, as per the UAE Labour Law, certain other conditions need to be met if a company wishes to apply for a juvenile work permit. This includes a reduced number of working hours, compared to an adult employee (a maximum of six hours per day) and the fact that juveniles cannot be employed for hazardous or hard work.

Student training and employment permit related to a UAE resident who is 15 years old and above can also be employed and trained at a registered establishment.

According to MOHRE’s online post, this work permit “… allows registered establishments to recruit a worker from outside the state”.

If you are coming to the UAE for employment, the company or organization hiring you would need to apply for this specific work permit.

It is important to note that the company hiring you is responsible for completing all your procedures, as per the UAE Labour Law. This includes applying for your residence visa, medical testing, obtaining the Emirates ID Card, Labour Card, and stamping the UAE Residency Visa on your passport within 60 days of your arrival. All of these costs are paid for by the employer.

Transfer work permits allow expatriates to transfer from one company to another. The company must be authorized by MOHRE.

Under freelance permit relates to individuals wishing to engage in self-employment without sponsorship from a specific employer in the UAE or a valid employment contract.

The golden visa work permit has been introduced for workers in UAE.

A temporary work permit is a service provided by MOHRE to recruit a national or expatriate worker residing in the UAE to carry out certain work within a period not exceeding six months.

One-mission permit too has been introduced. According to MOHRE, a one-mission work permit is “… issued to a registered establishment wishing to recruit a worker from abroad to complete temporary work or a particular project for a specific period”.

Under a part-time work permit, people can work for more than one employer without the approval of their original employer or any other, provided that the working hours are no less than 20 hours weekly.