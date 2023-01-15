Nepal: A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal.

Rescue operations are underway and the airport is closed for the time being. Details awaited.

A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the Yeti airlines aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Images and videos posted on social media platforms showed plumes of smoke billowing from the crash site.

The details are awaited. A rescue team has been deployed to the crash site on a helicopter.