Places in Srinagar where wearing no mask will attract Rs 500 fine from this Friday

Srinagar: Given the lack of adherence to COVID-19 SOPs by people, Srinagar Municipal Corporation has made wearing of masks mandatory at all public places and while travelling using public transport from January 1, 2021.

Mayor Srinagar, Junaid Mattu launched a social media campaign #MasksUpSrinagar on Sunday informing people about adhering to SOPs to keep Coronavirus under check.

From January 1, any person found without face mask at any of the specified places will attract a fine of Rs 500.

“… fine of Rs 500 will be imposed and collected on the spot,” read a pictorial message shared by the Mayor on his Twitter handle.

It also mentioned the “public places” falling under the ambit of penalty if a person at such places is found without a mask.

They include: