In these times of pandemic crisis and restrictions when people are spending most of their time inside the houses, the need and value of entertainment media have increased manifold. The shutdown of cinema halls and theatres has forced the audience to switch to television to break the monotony and to satiate their love for entertainment.

Sensitive to the rising demand of viewers for fresh content in these challenging times, Pitaara TV, the first Punjabi movie channel, has moved a step forward to serve quality entertainment to its at-home audiences across the globe. The channel has been actively airing blockbuster regional movies to spread positivity and laughter among people in this period of global distress.

Pitaara TV boosts home entertainment with World TV Premiers amid pandemic

Pitaara TV is the only channel to have prompted entertainment by showcasing the World Television Premieres of hit Punjabi films all year round. In 2020, around 23 movies, including Ammy Virk and Tania starrer ‘Sufna’, Gippy Grewal’s ‘Ik Sandhu Hunda Si’ and ‘Zakhmi’, were premiered on the channel. Of these, 12 films were aired during the lockdown itself.

With its content focusing on fun, entertainment, emotions, romance, culture, and family, Pitaara TV has attracted and united viewers of all ages and communities. This year too, the channel is all set to unleash more fun by telecasting World TV premieres of popular films such as ‘Ishq Na Hove Rabba’, ’Jind Meriye’ among many others.

The programming head at Pitaara TV, Ajayvir Singh, said the channel is dedicated to entertaining the audience during hard times. “We understand people’s need for recreation in today’s scenario and therefore we do our best to deliver what they demand,” said Singh, adding, “Our purpose is to add delight to everyone’s life.”

Pitaara TV is a 24-hour satellite television channel that broadcasts Punjabi movies, music programs, talk shows, showbiz news, and other Pollywood updates. Running for four years now, the channel has expanded to the United Kingdom and Canada. In the UK, it is available on Sky Channel 773 while in Canada, it is programmed on Bell Fibe TV on channel 2426. Owing to its growing popularity, Pitaraa TV is coming soon to the USA as well.