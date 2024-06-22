Pipping ceremony of newly promoted SPs held 

JAMMU: A pipping ceremony of newly promoted superintendents of Police held at Traffic Police Range Headquarters Jammu on Saturday.

“Dr. Mohd. Haseeb Mughal IPS, DIG Traffic Jammu, Rohit Baskotra JKPS SSP traffic NHW, M. Fiesel Qureshi JKPS, SSP Traffic, City Jammu and Vinay kumar JKPS, SSP Traffic Rural Jammu pinned ranks to newly promoted Superintendents of Police Sh. Bikram Kumar JKPS and Nawaz Chouhan JKPS,” an official said.

DIG Traffic Jammu congratulated both the Officers and their families for getting elevation in their Ranks.

He appreciated the officers for their outstanding and unblemished services as Deputy Superintendents of Traffic Police.

He emphasised that with promotion comes more responsibilities and challenges.

He asked both the officers to serve with dedication & enthusiasm and wished them good luck for future endeavours