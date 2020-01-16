Lead Stories
Pipe damage: Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink!
Srinagar, Jan 15: Call it a double whammy; Srinagar is facing acute shortage of drinking water amid heavy snowfall.
Water supply was cut off to many areas after 700 MM water pipe was damaged near Awanta Bhawan at 90 feet road on Monday. The pipe was catering to HMT, Batamaloo, Aluchi bagh, Qamerwari, Bemina, Safa Kadal, Karan Nagar, Shereen Bagh, Sakidafar, Eidgah and Nawa Kadal.
Azhar Beigh, a resident of Batamaloo told The Kashmir Monitor that they face immense water shortage every year because the pipes are very old.
“Population has increased so has the demand for water. But the infrastructure remains the same. It breaks down every year affecting water distribution and leading to shortage”, he said
Mohammad Shafi, a resident of Karan Nagar said Kashmir is witnessing harsh winter and the unavailability of water has added to the woes of people. “Many people missed their prayers due to non-availability of water in the mosques and households”, he said.
Tasleema, a resident of Bemina said taps are running dry in their colony for the last few days. “It is very difficult to manage the routine without water. I did not sleep whole night waiting for water to store. In these freezing days we are made to suffer,” she said
Chief Engineer of Public Health Engineering, Kashmir, Abdul Wahid told The Kashmir Monitor that water supply was cut off for one day as 700 MM water pipe was damaged at 90 feet road Soura.
“We have fixed the damage pipe on the very day but it takes time to refill water. It will take one or two days to completely restore the water supply,” he said.
Wahid said if there is water shortage in any area, people can contact the control room for mobile water tankers. “People can contact us on these numbers – 01942452047, 2477207– in case of shortage,” he said.
All communication channels would be restored in coming days: LG
Jammu, Jan 15: The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal and people are participating in the development process, Lt Governor G C Murmu said on Wednesday assuring no stone would be left unturned for the rapid development of the Union Territory.
The administration is reviewing the situation continuously and all the formal communication channels would be restored in the coming days, he said.
“Jammu, of course, was normal and the other part (Kashmir) is also normal. The people are cooperative and they have understood and are now participating in the development process,” Murmu told reporters after inaugurating the upgraded Maulana Azad Stadium here.
The stadium was renovated at a cost of Rs 40 crore under Prime Minister’s Development Package to host national and international cricket matches. It is the first such facility in Jammu and Kashmir.
Asked about the partial restoration of the Internet services in Kashmir and 2G mobile internet services in five districts of Jammu region after being snapped in August last year following abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories, he said “this is the beginning and we are reviewing the situation continuously.
“We are hopeful of restoring the normal communication channels in the coming days. We will see how it is going to be utilized and accordingly relax everything,” Murmu said.
About reports claiming involvement of arrested Deputy Superintendent of police Davinder Singh in Pulwama attack on a CRPF convoy last year, the LG said “It is a matter of investigation and if he is involved it will come out. I will not make any further comment on that.”
Earlier, addressing the gathering, Murmu said “We have assessed the situation and we have tried to relax many things (over the past six months).
“Now we are freeing the internet also, particularly broadband. We started from January 1 and we would like to see that everything goes normal…I know the children are also affected and they require such kind of facilities for their academic purpose and to see the development all around,” he said.
He said Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing rapid development in all spheres over the past one-and-a-half year, contrary to the earlier when hardly any money was spent and the vital projects were left languishing.
“We are moving rapidly with the cooperation and participation of the citizens. The Jammu and Kashmir is marching ahead. The administration is taking necessary action for overall development and is focusing on industries and channelizing the energy of youth in nation building,” the Lt Governor said.
“We will not leave any stone unturned for the development of J&K,” he said adding “we would like to encourage the people’s participation from the grass-root level for overall development of village, localities and regions.”
He requested all concerned to pay attention to the development and development only. “That is what we have been lacking behind for a long time. Now this is the time to do more with vigour and enthusiasm,” he stressed.
Kashmir remains cut off ;Snow shuts highway, airport
Srinagar, Jan 15: The Kashmir valley remained cut off from the rest of the world as snowfall disrupted air and road traffic on Wednesday.
While plains received light snowfall, the higher reaches of the valley, Jammu and Ladakh regions experienced heavy snowfall on Wednesday.
Srinagar-Jammu National Highway continues to remain closed for traffic due to shooting stones and landslides. As per the Traffic Control Room, Srinagar, traffic was suspended due to the landslides and slippery condition on the road.
“It is constantly snowing at Qazigund. The road is slippery, due to which the traffic was not allowed today as well,” an official of the traffic department said.
Traffic Control Room, Ramban, said fresh landslides and shooting stones occurred at Panthal, Digdol, Iron Stand and Monkey Stand on Wednesday.
“The road clearance is underway. But fresh landslides and shooting stones were reported at different places on Wednesday. No traffic was allowed from Udhampur to Srinagar as the road is too slippery,” an official said.
As many as 5000 vehicles are stranded between Udhampur and Ramban since Tuesday.
Snowfall forced the cancellation of all the 27 flights scheduled for Wednesday. “The visibility at runway was very poor due to which all the 27 flights were cancelled on Wednesday,” an official at Srinagar Airport said.
Train services were also affected as only two out of 20 trains could run on Wednesday. “The train service almost remained closed today. We could only run two trains from Budgam to Anantnag and Anantnag to Budgam,” said Vikramjit, one of the controllers.
Met Department Srinagar said Qazigund and Pahalgam received 2.5 cm snow each while Kokernag Gulmarg and Kupwara received 0.5 cm, 14 cm and 1.5 cm of snowfall respectively.
Met has forecast scattered snowfall across the valley till January 18. “From January 18 to 20, there will be snowfall or rains at isolated places in the Kashmir valley,” a Met official said.
Meanwhile, many areas in Kashmir are still out of bounds as snow clearance is yet to take off. “There has been no snow clearance on Kupwara- Lolab road due to which people are suffering immensely. Locals can’t move out and any medical emergency under such circumstances can prove fatal,” said Firdous Ahmad a local from Kupwara.
Wild animals go hungry as frequent snow spells cause food scarcity
Srinagar, Jan 15: Forget humans, wild animals are now bearing the brunt of frequent snow spells in the valley.
Kashmir has been facing frequent spells of snowfall since November 7, which has led to food scarcity in jungles forcing animals to forage in the low-lying areas.
This can be gauged by the fact that more animals have been driven back and rescued this winter compared to previous year. Government has also issued an advisory to sensitize the people living near the forests areas. It lists the precautionary measures to be taken by them when encountered with wild animals.
A document of Wildlife Department accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveals that for the last two months, 18 black bears have been driven back with three captured and released in Shopian and Pulwama districts.
Besides, three leopards have been driven back with one captured and released. The porcupines have also drifted to the human habitats with three of them captured and released in twin districts of South Kashmir.
“In the winter months of 2017-18, eight black bears were driven back and two captured and released in these two districts. In the same season, two leopards were driven back and one captured and released whereas in 2018-19, nine black bears were driven back and one captured and released,” reads the document.
An official of the Wildlife Department said the wild animals can come in the contact of humans when food is not readily available in the forest areas.
“The herbivorous animals like Hangul and Grey Himalayan Langur are mostly dependent on plants, grasses and leaves. The thick layers of snow block their access to the food due to which they can descend to the low-lying areas. In these circumstances, Hangul can also become an easy prey to Leopards,” he explained.
The officials said in extreme situation, black and brown bears can go for hibernation. “The Leopard being a carnivore may or may not get a natural prey. So it is also likely that it will venture to the human habitats,” he said
Wildlife Warden, Central, Altaf Hussain said that animals are naturally adapted to the climatic conditions. “However, food scarcity can propel them to stray into low lying areas. In such a scenario, we have resorted to artificial feeding. Like in Dachigham National Park, we are using Willow Bachas. It refers to the branches of willow trees that are cut and tied up in small piles in the autumn season. With the onset of winter, they are hung from trees or scattered over so that Hangul can survive on it,” he said
Hussain noted that they also place fresh vegetables all over the place for the consumption of wild animals. “Further, we dig large holes in the land and fill them with water. This gives animals an access to water.”
Wildlife Warden, Shopian, Intesar Suhail said the wildlife department is well-equipped to deal with any emergency.
“With more trained staff at hand, we are able to rescue the animals. In the recent stint of snowfall, we received 3-4 calls from Pulwama and Shopian, where the animals successfully were sent back to forest and no human casualty was reported,” he said.