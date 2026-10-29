Pilgrimage Disruption

The disruption of flights to Saudi Arabia amid escalating regional tensions has placed Kashmir’s Umrah travel sector under severe strain. With bookings declining sharply ahead of the peak pilgrimage season, tour operators are facing mounting financial losses, while pilgrims are struggling with cancellations, refunds and uncertainty over their travel plans. The situation calls for coordinated action by the government, airlines, tour operators and other stakeholders to protect pilgrims and prevent further financial distress. Umrah holds deep religious importance for people in Kashmir, and thousands of pilgrims travel to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah every year. For local tour operators, the months of November, December and January are especially important. Preparations begin well in advance, with payments made for hotel accommodation, transport and other services in Saudi Arabia. When flights are suspended or cancelled at short notice, these arrangements are thrown into disarray, leaving operators caught between their customers and overseas service providers. The immediate concern is the growing mismatch between refunds demanded by pilgrims and payments that operators are unable to recover from hotels, transport companies and overseas agents. Many local operators work with limited financial reserves and cannot absorb prolonged losses. If the disruption continues, some may face serious cash-flow problems, threatening their businesses and the livelihoods of people employed in the sector. Pilgrims, meanwhile, should not be left to bear the burden of circumstances beyond their control. Families may have saved for months to undertake the pilgrimage, and uncertainty over departure dates or refunds can cause considerable anxiety. Those already in Saudi Arabia and facing difficulties with their return arrangements require particular attention. Their safety, accommodation and timely return must remain the foremost priorities. The Jammu and Kashmir administration should establish a dedicated coordination mechanism involving relevant central ministries and Indian missions in Saudi Arabia. It should maintain an updated record of stranded pilgrims, provide verified travel advisories and ensure that emergency assistance reaches those who need it. Regular communication with affected families would help prevent confusion and the spread of rumours. The government should also engage with airlines and relevant authorities to seek clarity on suspended routes, alternative travel arrangements and the likely restoration of services. Where necessary, special assistance should be considered for pilgrims facing urgent travel needs. Any available relief for affected small businesses should also be examined, particularly if the disruption continues for an extended period. Tour operators have an equally important responsibility. They should maintain transparent communication with customers, explain the terms of cancellations and refunds, and avoid making promises about flight resumption without official confirmation. They should also coordinate closely with their Saudi counterparts to negotiate refunds, credit notes or revised booking dates. Clear written agreements with overseas service providers can help reduce future disputes. Pilgrims should verify travel advisories and flight status through official channels before leaving for airports. They should insist on written booking conditions, receipts and clear refund policies. Until services stabilise, fresh bookings should be handled cautiously, with customers fully informed about possible changes.