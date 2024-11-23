Pilgrim Plunge

Once a vibrant tradition with demand exceeding the allocated quotas by thousands, the Hajj pilgrimage now experiences a sharp decline in participation. For 2025, applications have dropped to 3,602 from over 35,000 in 2017. The most pressing issue driving the decline is economic hardship. At a cost of Rs. 4.2 lakh for pilgrims embarking from Srinagar, the financial burden is prohibitive for many, especially given the comparative airfare from Delhi, which is Rs. 60,000 lower. In a region already grappling with stagnating incomes, rising inflation, and unemployment, prioritizing essential needs such as healthcare, education and daily sustenance often takes precedence over fulfilling religious obligations. For many families, saving for Hajj becomes an unattainable goal amidst spiraling costs of living. The rise in Umrah pilgrimages could also be contributing to the decline in Hajj applications. Unlike Hajj, which is time-bound and requires meticulous planning, Umrah offers flexibility in scheduling and a comparatively lower financial commitment. Another critical factor is the disparity in embarkation costs. Despite assurances from authorities that pilgrims can choose their point of departure, the significant cost difference between Srinagar and Delhi raises questions about equitable access. Many prospective pilgrims are likely discouraged by these logistical inequities, particularly when airfare costs from Srinagar are seen as disproportionately high. Moreover, delays in finalizing airfares and accommodations further exacerbate uncertainties, leaving many hesitant to commit. A comparative analysis reveals that the decline in Hajj applications is not sudden but part of a consistent downward trend. From a peak of over 35,000 applications in 2017, the numbers have fallen annually, with notable drops during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. While the pandemic years understandably disrupted plans, the inability to recover to pre-pandemic levels reflects deeper systemic issues. In 2024, the region received 8,147 applications against a quota of 8,200. However, the 2025 applications have plummeted by more than 55%, leaving 4,398 slots unfilled. This sharp decline highlights the pervasive nature of the problem. For authorities, the decline is a wake-up call. It necessitates revisiting policies around airfare, embarkation costs, and the overall management of the Hajj process. Transparent communication and timely announcements regarding logistics could help rebuild trust and encourage participation. Addressing disparities in embarkation costs and ensuring transparent processes for accommodation and airfare tenders could instill greater confidence among applicants. Even as the centre has done away with Hajj subsidy, collaborations with charitable organizations to provide interest-free loans or grants for deserving Hajj aspirants could bridge the financial gap. Also, highlighting the spiritual importance of Hajj may reignite interest in the pilgrimage especially among those, who feel that Umrah can be a ‘substitute’ for Hajj. It has to be emphasized that Hajj is ‘fard’ for those who can afford it and that the holy pilgrimage is counted among the five fundamentals of Islam. However, the decline in Hajj applications from Jammu and Kashmir reflects the region’s broader socio-economic challenges. Therefore, the phenomenon calls for having adaptive policies that prioritize affordability.