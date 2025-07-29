Pilgrim Drop

Hajj is one of the five essential tenets of Islam, and every practicing Muslim hopes to undertake this spiritual journey at least once in a lifetime. In fact, Hajj is a deeply held dream that holds profound religious and emotional meaning. The journey to Mecca links the pilgrim to an ancient tradition tracing back to the time of Prophet Ibrahim (AS). Despite its deep religious significance, the number of applications from Jammu and Kashmir for Hajj continues to decline. As the July 31 deadline for Hajj 2026 applications approaches, only 2,244 applications have been received out of an expected 7,896, which stands at a mere 28.42%. Last year, only 3,606 pilgrims embarked on the journey, and current figures suggest a sharp downward trend. Several factors appear to be contributing to this decline. One major reason is the rising cost of the pilgrimage. Even with the announcement of a shorter 20-day package that reduces the number of days spent in Madina, the overall expenses remain largely unchanged. Airfare, transportation, and various service charges continue to drive up the cost, while only accommodation costs are slightly adjusted. As a result, the reduced duration fails to make the pilgrimage more financially accessible. From Jammu and Kashmir, only 66 applications have been received under this shorter package so far, even though 490 slots were allocated for the region out of the 10,000 seats India was given. Another emerging trend is the growing preference for Umrah, especially among those who have previously performed Hajj. Given that Umrah is available year-round and comes with comparatively affordable packages, many opt for it instead of making a second or third pilgrimage. Some even forgo Hajj entirely and choose Umrah due to its cost-effectiveness, despite it (Umrah) not being among the five fundamentals of Islam. District-wise data further reveals the uneven response. Srinagar and Pulwama have reached around 47% of their expected numbers, while Samba district has submitted over 87% of its applications. However, districts like Poonch, Doda, and Kishtwar are lagging far behind, with single-digit percentages in some cases. While authorities expect a surge in applications in the final days, there is yet no confirmation of the final quota from Saudi Arabia. The Haj Committee of India must address these concerns with greater urgency. Costs should reflect the duration of stay and be adjusted accordingly in shorter packages. Furthermore, better logistical planning and improved facilities for pilgrims, both in India and Saudi Arabia, could help restore trust and encourage participation. Unless these barriers are meaningfully addressed, the decline in Hajj applications from Jammu and Kashmir may persist, depriving many of fulfilling a deeply cherished spiritual obligation. Given the current response rate and the fact that a large number of prospective pilgrims often apply closer to the closing date, it would be sensible to extend the deadline for Hajj 2026 applications. With several months still remaining before the actual pilgrimage, allowing more time for applicants—especially those facing financial or procedural delays—could help improve participation.