PIB Srinagar conducts IMPCC meeting

Srinagar: Inter Media Publicity Coordination Committee (IMPCC) meeting of the various units of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and other Central Government organisations was organised by Press Information Bureau (PIB) Srinagar via online mode on Thursay .

The meeting was chaired by Additional Director General (Region) PIB Northern Region Devpreet Singh, and the proceedings were conducted by Deputy Director (Media & Communications), PIB Srinagar Ghulam Abbas.

Representatives of various MIB units functioning in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir attended the meeting.

Welcoming the participants, Singh said that different media units under MIB have been regularly disseminating information about the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive and various aspects of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

She referred to the recent resurgence of COVID as a matter of grave concern and said that awareness among masses needs to be disseminated at grass-root level. She also highlighted the activities of various MIB units regarding special programmes of the Government of India with special emphasis on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ which celebrates 75 years of India’s independence.

Addressing the participants, Ghulam Abbas highlighted the importance of coordination between various media units and added that inputs shared amongst all the units will help in disseminating vital information among people. He emphasised the need for renewed joint efforts to eradicate doubts among masses with respect to COVID vaccination.

Programme Head, All India Radio (AIR) Srinagar, Rabia Rasool spoke about multitude of programmes related to Covid vaccination and precautions. She further added that the department has been active in holding interviews with health experts on regular basis to clear any misconceptions regarding the vaccination drive. She said that such programs are being aired in all the local dialects to maximise the reach.

Presenting an overview of the activities of Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB) J&K and PIB Jammu, Neha Jalali, Deputy Director, highlighted the various initiatives taken by the two departments throughout Jammu and Kashmir. She said ROB has been regularly conducting events like webinars and exhibitions besides using presence on social media to propagate messages on various themes related to COVID and other programmes like ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat.’

Ramesh Raina, Deputy Director News, Regional News Unit AIR and DD Jammu, said that AIR aired programmes related to Covid appropriate awareness among people and also focussed on vaccination drive, taking interviews of eminent doctors and citizens who got vaccinated. In addition to this programs related to Poshan Pakhwada are covered in coordination with PIB and DIPR.

Gh Nabi Mir, Head, All India Radio, Poonch said that the department is working hard for smooth transmission of programs to promote awareness among people living near the peripheral areas. People living in highlands are ignorant about welfare schemes and our efforts are to reach out to these strata, he said.

Program Head, All India Radio Jammu, Renu Raina said that special programs on Republic day and PM Sehat initiave were given due coverage. Frequent jingles in different dialects for Covid SOP, traffic awareness and other programs of current importance were broadcast regularly.

Sunil Koul, Assistant Director, Regional Unit Srinagar said that interviews of health officials to clear doubts about Covid vaccination were aired in different regional dialects. He also said that the station broadcasts a grievance redresaal program ‘shahar shahar manzar’ in order to cater to the problems faced by the people living in different areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr. Ashishchandra Elangbam, Program Executive, Doordarshan Kendra (DDK) Srinagar said that DDK has focussed on and highlighted success stories related to Covid-19 and also taken up the task of live coverage from headquarters pertaining to programs on ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’. He said that the current affairs programs, Hello DD are some among the programs that highlight the centrally sponsored schemes in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Majid Pandit, Media and Communications Officer, PIB Srinagar briefed the participants about the initiatives undertaken by the Bureau with respect to Covid-19 awareness and other campaigns. He said that the department also carried out awareness initiatives on its social media platforms for wider reach.

He emphasised upon the continuous synergy between various media departments in order to achieve the greater goal of efficient and effective message delivery to the masses. He also appreciated the concerted efforts of different media departments including DIPR, AIR, DD, and RoB in making various central government campaigns successful. Pandit also presented the vote of thanks in the end.