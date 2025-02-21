JAMMU, FEBRUARY 21: Press Information Bureau (PIB), Jammu under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, organized a workshop aimed at promoting Raj Basha (Hindi) in various sectors of public administration and communication. The workshop focused on the importance of Hindi in promoting national integration and enhancing effective communication. The program was organised in collaboration with the Department of Official Languages, Jammu.

Director, Press Information Bureau Jammu, Neha Jalali in her address emphasized the essential role of Raj Basha in strengthening the interface between the government and citizens. She remarked that Raj Basha is not just a language but a symbol of India’s cultural unity. She said that as the official language of India, it is essential that we ensure its usage across all levels of administration and public services. She added that PIB, both at the national and regional level, plays an essential role in the effective use of Raj Bhasha to ensure that government communication reaches every citizen in the desired language. Highlighting the critical need for promoting Hindi, the Director stressed that its adoption across digital platforms will sufficiently help in the growth of the language and lead to the greater participation of the general public.

Assistant Director, Department of Official Languages, Santosh Kumar said that the promotion of Raj Bhasha is not only about preserving our cultural heritage but also about making government services accessible to all, regardless of regional or linguistic differences. He also familiarized the participants with various provisions of the Official Languages Act, 1963. He urged the participants to issue general administrative orders, circulars, other reports and leave applications in Hindi on a regular basis. He also encouraged them to learn typing through Unicode in view of the implementation of e-office in PIB’s regional and branch offices. Sh Kumar suggested that the participants enroll themselves in training programmes with the Department to gain proficiency in Hindi.

The workshop was also attended by Media and Communication Officer, Zakir Nazeer and other staff members of the PIB, Jammu.