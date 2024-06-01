PHDCCI team visits Voluntary Medicare Society, Bemina

SRINAGAR: The team of PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industries Kashmir, led by Chairman A. P. Vicky Shaw, along with Co-Chairs Javaid Anim and Himayoun Wani, and other EC members, including Madina Mir, Shabir Abdullah, Er. Owais Raja, Shahid Khan, and Deputy Director Iqbal Fayaz Jan, today visited the Voluntary Medicare Society in Bemina. The exposure visit was organized by Masooda Yasin, secretary of the Voluntary Medicare Society.

The delegation was graciously greeted by Dr. Mir Mohammad Maqbool, retired Professor and Head of E.N.T. Dept., Government Medical College Srinagar, and Masooda Yasin, Secretary of VMS, along with Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Margoob, Neuro-Psychiatrist, and Majid Ahmad Bala, Executive Member of VMS.

Voluntary Medicare Society was founded by Dr. Mir Mohammad Maqbool, retired Professor and Head of E.N.T. Dept., Government Medical College, Srinagar, with the support of a few doctors. With over 50 years of service, VMS is dedicated to providing comprehensive rehabilitation services regardless of caste, color, creed, or religion for persons with disabilities, a special school for the rehabilitation of children challenged with mental, orthopedic, speech, impaired vision, and hearing problems, dialysis services, and pharmacy services. The PHDCCI members were deeply moved by the exceptional work being done by VMS.

Chairman A. P. Vicky Shaw was overwhelmed by the visit and pledged full support to the commendable efforts of the Voluntary Medicare Society. The team of PHDCCI visited 18 verticals of this society and deliberated how they could help in the placement and livelihood of these specially-abled individuals. The dedication of the staff of VMS and the huge social infrastructure with capable human resources is a testament to the important and effective work being performed by this society.

The PHDCCI members purchased some of the items that were being made by skilled handicapped persons and also ordered the manufacturing of corporate gifts for the ARCO group. Some designed orders will follow for local purchases. The chairman assured every kind of help to this society through members and the welfare foundation to contribute towards the social cause.

The members were overwhelmed by the sacred work being done by them in the heart of the city. The chairman and other members added that the whole business community needs to contribute towards this unique facility created by noble souls.