Srinagar, February 18: The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) Kashmir successfully organized a networking tour today at Hotel Namrose, Srinagar, in preparation for the upcoming Renewable Energy and EV Expo Chandigarh 2025. The event brought together key stakeholders from Kashmir’s renewable energy sector, fostering insightful discussions and collaborations to drive sustainable energy solutions in the region.

The session featured a detailed presentation by Mayank from Eventage, who provided comprehensive insights into the Renewable Energy and EV Expo, scheduled to take place at the Chandigarh Exhibition Ground from March 7 to 9, 2025. The expo aims to showcase the latest innovations, technologies, and trends in renewable energy and electric vehicles, offering a platform for industry players to connect and explore business opportunities. The event was graced by prominent officials, including Junaid AE, Raheel Murtza AE, and Shumaila Aslam AE from the Solar Division of KPDCL, along with representatives from JKEDA (Khalid and Owais) and SIDBI Kashmir (Mohd Adil Ahsan, AGM).

Himayoun Wani, Co-Chair of PHDCCI Kashmir, delivered the welcome address, highlighting the critical need for awareness and adoption of renewable energy solutions in the Kashmir region. He underscored the role of such initiatives in addressing energy challenges and promoting sustainable development.

Er. Bashir Ahmad Dar, a key contributor to the Solar Cell Rooftop Mission in Jammu & Kashmir, spoke about the immense potential of solar energy in meeting the region’s energy demands. His insights emphasized the importance of harnessing renewable resources to ensure energy security and environmental sustainability. Junaid AE from KPDCL provided a detailed overview of domestic solar schemes being implemented under the Solar Rooftop Mission. He explained the technical and economic benefits of switching to solar energy, highlighting its long-term cost-effectiveness for consumers. Aarif Shafi Khanyari, CEO and founder of ELVANIA ENERGIES 369, shared exciting updates about his company’s upcoming launch of a two-wheeler and energy brand, showcasing innovative solutions poised to revolutionize the renewable energy and electric vehicle markets. Qaiser Mir, Co-Convenor of the Renewable Energy Committee of PHDCCI Kashmir, encouraged all renewable energy entrepreneurs to attend the upcoming REV Expo in Chandigarh, emphasizing its potential to unlock new opportunities and partnerships in the sector.

The session concluded with a formal vote of thanks by Bilal Kawoosa, General Convenor of PHDCCI, who expressed gratitude to all participants for their valuable contributions. The event was moderated by Iqbal Fayaz Jan, Deputy Director of PHDCCI Kashmir. The networking tour featured engaging discussions among EPC vendors, manufacturers, developers, banking partners, energy department officials, procurement officers, dealers, and distributors. Topics ranged from solar energy advancements and EV infrastructure to energy storage solutions and sustainable practices. The event provided a platform for knowledge-sharing, business collaborations, and networking, paving the way for a brighter future in the renewable energy sector.