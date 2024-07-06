PHDCCI-K hosts interactive meeting with Czech Republic Ambassador

SRINAGAR, JULY 6: The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kashmir (PHDCCI-K) had the privilege of hosting an interactive meeting with Dr. Eliska Zigova, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. The meeting, held in Srinagar, also included Guneet Chaudhary, Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic in Chandigarh for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and Adam Podhola, Third Secretary at the Embassy of the Czech Republic.

A P Vicky Shaw, Chairman of PHDCCI-Kashmir, along with Co-Chairs Himayu Wani and Javaid Anim, welcomed Dr. Eliska Zigova and engaged with her in discussions regarding mutual cooperation. The meeting showcased a live demo of Kashmiri Handicrafts, including walnut wood carving, Paper Mache, Sozni embroidery, and Carpet Weaving, which captured the attention of Ambassador Zigova. During the interaction, Ambassador Zigova praised the PHDCCI for hosting the meeting and highlighted the potential for increased bilateral trade between the Czech Republic and Jammu and Kashmir.

She emphasized opportunities for technology transfer, interventions in horticulture and agribusiness sectors, and the placement of skilled human resources from Jammu and Kashmir in various industries in the Czech Republic. The discussions at the meeting focused on fostering closer economic ties and exploring collaboration in education and cultural exchange. The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kashmir is eager to strengthen trade relations between the two regions and proposed holding an Exclusive Kashmir Handicraft Expo along with a business delegation to the Czech Republic, an idea that was well-received by Dr. Zigova.

The PHDCCI looks forward to furthering cooperation and enhancing trade relations with the Czech Republic, building on the successful interaction with Ambassador Zigova. This successful interaction underscores the PHD Chamber’s commitment to facilitating cross-border partnerships and driving economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir. The PHDCCI remains steadfast in its efforts to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive and prosper. The event was attended by EC members of the PHDCCI-Kashmir, who engaged in fruitful discussions with the Ambassador on a range of topics, including potential joint ventures, technology transfer, and tourism promotion.